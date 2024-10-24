Steph Curry

Warriors' Steph Curry debuts ‘Gold Medal' Olympics shoe in season opener

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry certainly knows how to make an entrance.

The Warriors star debuted some flashy new kicks before Wednesday's 2024-25 NBA season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, rocking new Curry 12s that celebrate his Olympic gold medal win in Paris over the summer.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The shoes are the new “Gold Medal” PE of the Curry 12, per NBA footwear reporter Nick DePaula, and feature American flag insoles and the names of Curry's family members along the midfoot. DePaula shared that Curry Brand gifted the Warriors star with the sneakers and mini-shoes for the entire Curry family Tuesday night.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Curry's iconic flurry and Golden Dagger helped lift Team USA over France in the gold medal game back in August. It was Curry's first Olympic Games, and thus the first gold medal of his illustrious career.

NBA

Philadelphia 76ers 8 hours ago

NBA likely to investigate Sixers regarding Joel Embiid's status, report says

Boston Celtics 11 hours ago

NBA fans humorously blame Steve Kerr for Jayson Tatum's stellar game vs. Knicks

The Warriors certainly hope some of Curry's magic from the Olympics carries over into a new NBA season. Golden State seeks a return to championship glory with some new faces in the rotation as the team begins a new campaign against the Blazers at Moda Center.

A fifth Larry O'Brien Trophy sure would look nice alongside Curry's Olympic gold medal -- and his matching shoes.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Steph Curry
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us