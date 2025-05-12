‘Rigged': NBA fans react to Mavericks winning draft lottery, Cooper Flagg

From trading away a franchise cornerstone in Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks have been rewarded.

In a stunning moment, the Mavericks won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery Monday despite having just a 1.8% chance at doing so...the fourth-worst odds. Dallas now has first dibs at Duke star Cooper Flagg, the best prospect in the class.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets all had the best odds for having the worst records in the campaign, but none of them got within the top three. Charlotte at No. 4 was the closest.

Jumping was the Philadelphia 76ers to No. 3, but Flagg will not form a triumvirate with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The San Antonio Spurs also rose once again to No. 2, but Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and Co. will also not have Flagg.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Instead, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison gets an instant shot at redemption by pairing Flagg with Anthony Davis and potentially Kyrie Irving.

Here are some of the best reactions on social media following the reveal:

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2025

I mean come on man 🤣🤣🤣 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 12, 2025

Nico not picking Flagg would be the funniest thing in NBA history — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) May 12, 2025

Mavericks CEO Rick Welts from draft lottery: "I'm the only person who was in this room and the room 40 years ago. I was in charge of the NBA draft lottery 40 years ago when Patrick Ewing won. I've been doing conspiracy theory stories ever since. This is very surreal, personally." — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 12, 2025

“Trade Luka to our biggest market and we’ll get you Flagg” pic.twitter.com/nJpM7jPTBO — NBA University (@NBA_University) May 12, 2025

I have so many conspiracy theories about the NBA right now. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 12, 2025

the lakers trade for anthony davis and the pelicans lands zion williamson



the lakers trade for luka doncic and the mavericks land cooper flagg — Vinay K. (@vkillem) May 12, 2025

Future Laker Cooper Flagg https://t.co/k7vuaersML — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 12, 2025

LOLOLOL THEY GAVE NICO THE PICK!!!! — bomani (@bomani_jones) May 12, 2025

Nico made that trade for the league, and it paid him back. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) May 12, 2025

I'm not a big conspiracy theorist but it seems awfully convenient that the Mavericks traded Luka to the NBA's biggest market and then got Cooper Flagg in return months later, despite having just a 1.8% chance to land the number one pick. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 12, 2025

Better not hear a soul ever tell me this league not rigged lol



Mavs had to sacrifice to get LAL a new star post-Bron and get rewarded with the #1 pick. pic.twitter.com/ZT7NnQqElN — Niko (@nikotaughtyou) May 12, 2025

NBA 100% rigged this draft lottery to reward Dallas for agreeing to the league-administered Luka trade. You cant make this up — Mikey (@MMcC_86) May 12, 2025

Adam silver ruined the league I love — Domo (@Domo8186) May 12, 2025

on the real, i have no idea how to feel or how to process this lol. i feel taken advantage of. adam silver was having whole press conferences about the trade.. like we shoulda been more bullish on the collusion angle. they let folks sit in pain knowing they been plotting lmao — SJ (@SJBasketball8) May 12, 2025

Here are five things to know about Cooper Flagg.