Sixers news

With NBA Cup quarterfinals set, Sixers have 2 new games on calendar 

By Noah Levick

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Sixers now have their full regular-season schedule truly filled out. 

With the NBA Cup quarterfinals set, the league scheduled two regular-season games each for the 22 teams that did not qualify. That includes the Sixers, who will:

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Host the Pacers on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

Visit the Hornets on Monday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. 

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The Sixers will have considerable rest both before and after those two contests. They'll hope that improves the team's overall health picture. The Sixers' last game before facing Indiana is Sunday, Dec. 8 against the Bulls. Following their Dec. 16 matchup with Charlotte, the Sixers will see the Hornets again (this time in Philadelphia) on Dec. 20. 

Somewhat strangely, the Dec. 20 game will complete the four-game Sixers-Hornets season series, which the Sixers lead 2-0 after a narrow victory Tuesday night. The Sixers will play Charlotte three times between Dec. 3 and Dec. 20. 

The 5-14 Sixers also have an early-season overtime win against the Pacers, who sit at 9-13 after three consecutive losses.

This article tagged under:

Sixers newsNBAPhiladelphia 76ersSixers analysis
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us