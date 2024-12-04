With NBA Cup quarterfinals set, Sixers have 2 new games on calendar 

The Sixers now have their full regular-season schedule truly filled out.

With the NBA Cup quarterfinals set, the league scheduled two regular-season games each for the 22 teams that did not qualify. That includes the Sixers, who will:

Host the Pacers on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

Visit the Hornets on Monday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

The Sixers will have considerable rest both before and after those two contests. They'll hope that improves the team's overall health picture. The Sixers' last game before facing Indiana is Sunday, Dec. 8 against the Bulls. Following their Dec. 16 matchup with Charlotte, the Sixers will see the Hornets again (this time in Philadelphia) on Dec. 20.

Somewhat strangely, the Dec. 20 game will complete the four-game Sixers-Hornets season series, which the Sixers lead 2-0 after a narrow victory Tuesday night. The Sixers will play Charlotte three times between Dec. 3 and Dec. 20.

The 5-14 Sixers also have an early-season overtime win against the Pacers, who sit at 9-13 after three consecutive losses.