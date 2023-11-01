No tricks here! Trick-or-treaters were treated when they knocked on the door of beloved Philadelphia Sixer Tyrese Maxey's house on Tuesday night.

The Sixers point guard posed with the kids in their costumes as he handed out candy on Halloween at his New Jersey home.

In photos shared by an NBC10 producer on social media, Maxey is smiling big while taking a selfie with a group of girls dressed as Barbie.

In another photo, he can be seen on his doorstep with boys dressed as sumo wrestlers while in a third photo, a girl takes a selfie as Maxey hands her friends candy.