Sixers rule Maxey out with back injury for Timberwolves game

Tyrese Maxey won’t make an immediate return to action from his back injury.

The 21-39 Sixers listed Maxey as out on their injury report Tuesday afternoon with a “lower back sprain” designation going into a road game against the Timberwolves. The team had referred to his injury as a “back contusion” Monday night.

Maxey left in the third quarter of the Sixers’ loss to the Trail Blazers after falling hard on his back following a missed layup. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said postgame that Maxey’s injury was not viewed as serious at the time and his status was “day-to-day.”

Maxey had been dealing with a right finger sprain the past four games. Before Tuesday, he’d played in 45 of the Sixers’ last 47 contests. His 37.7 minutes per game this season rank third in the NBA.

Paul George (left groin soreness), Justin Edwards (left ankle sprain) and Quentin Grimes (left biceps soreness) were all listed as questionable for the Minnesota matchup. Kelly Oubre Jr. was upgraded to probable after being sidelined by an illness Monday.

Joel Embiid, Eric Gordon and Jared McCain will be fixtures on the Sixers’ injury reports for the rest of the year. All three have been ruled out for the season. Kyle Lowry has been out since Feb. 9 with a right hip injury.

The 33-29 Timberwolves listed Rudy Gobert (lower back injury maintenance) as out and Julius Randle (right groin strain) as questionable.