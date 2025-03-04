3 observations after Maxey exits early and Sixers fall to Trail Blazers 

The Sixers could not manage consecutive wins for the first time since late January.

They fell to a 119-102 loss to the Trail Blazers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday night in a game Tyrese Maxey exited because of a back contusion (more on that below). Justin Edwards sprained his left ankle late in the fourth quarter, too.

Andre Drummond set new season highs with 25 points and 18 rebounds.

Anfernee Simons scored 34 points for the 28-34 Blazers.

The 21-39 Sixers started the evening without the following players:

Joel Embiid (season-ending left knee injury)

Jared McCain (season-ending left lateral meniscus surgery)

Eric Gordon (season-ending right wrist surgery)

Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management)

Kelly Oubre Jr. (illness)

Paul George (left groin soreness)

Oubre’s absence ended a run of 26 consecutive appearances.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said postgame that Oubre, George, Maxey and Edwards are all currently considered "day-to-day."

The list of sidelined Blazers included Jerami Grant, Matisse Thybulle and Deandre Ayton.

The Sixers will travel to Minnesota and play the Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Here are observations on their defeat to the Blazers:

Early Maxey exit

Quentin Grimes followed up his career-best 44-point performance Saturday vs. the Warriors by missing a three-pointer on the game’s first play. He did open the scoring with a put-back dunk.

The Sixers were sharp across the board early against an opponent that lost in overtime the night prior. Edwards, who rejoined the Sixers’ starting lineup with Oubre out, hit a corner three to give the team a 20-9 lead.

However, the storyline of Maxey’s shooting struggles while playing through a right finger sprain did not disappear. Maxey got a three to drop about two minutes in, but he fell to 2 for 11 from the floor with a wide-right jumper late in the first quarter.

Over the four games since his finger sprain, Maxey has shot 19 for 69 from the field (27.5 percent) and 2 for 21 from three-point range (9.5 percent). Toumani Camara guarded Maxey tightly, but the Sixers’ star guard was clearly still affected by his injured finger.

A new injury concern popped up in the third quarter. Maxey fell hard on his back after missing a layup and appeared to be in pain. The Sixers called timeout at the 6:42 mark of the third and Maxey walked gingerly to the locker room.

He was formally ruled out for the rest of the game late in the third quarter. Stranger things have happened with the Sixers, but it would be quite surprising to see Maxey play in Minnesota on the second night of a back-to-back.

Refreshed Drummond

Starting against 7-foot-2 Portland rookie Donovan Clingan, Drummond threw down a couple of dunks in the first quarter off of Maxey lobs.

Drummond has looked considerably healthier and more nimble since the All-Star break, which allowed him to address a left toe injury.

“I think the break was beneficial for me to really do the necessary rehab on my foot,” he said last Friday. “Crucial timing, too. … Just coming back now and feeling like myself again has been good for me. I feel really good. I’m moving around a lot faster, I’m more agile, I’m starting to be able to put a little more force on my foot. So there’s definitely a lot of good that’s come.”

Drummond on Monday night called the improvement in his health and overall level after the break “night and day.”

“I never realized how much you need a big toe to do what I do,” he said with a laugh.

Though Drummond reached a double-double late in the second quarter, his presence alone did not equate to the Sixers owning the defensive glass. The Blazers recorded 10 offensive rebounds in the first period, which helped them mitigate a cold shooting start.

On a positive possession game note, the Sixers only committed two turnovers in the first half. They also posted 17 second-chance points.

Along with Drummond, the Sixers’ second unit provided some of the scoring that Maxey typically would. After a Lonnie Walker IV fast-break layup and Jeff Dowtin Jr. three, the Sixers held a 49-37 advantage in the second quarter.

Blazers grind Sixers down

The Blazers began the third quarter with an 11-1 run, erasing the Sixers’ lead.

Simons starred, hurting the Sixers with both layups and long-range jumpers. He drained a wing three to put Portland up 73-66. Adem Bona blocked a Simons attempt inside on the final play of the third quarter, but the Blazers still went into the fourth with a 10-point edge.

The Sixers couldn't find the necessary stops in the fourth quarter and Portland did steady damage in transition. The Blazers posted 25 fast-break points on the night. They grabbed several momentum-halting offensive boards, too. Clingan (13 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks) scored a few key layups in the fourth period.

Ultimately, as the Sixers know well, the margin for error is minuscule in star-less situations. Portland shook off its slow start Monday and cashed in on the chance to beat an injury-depleted Sixers team.