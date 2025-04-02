3 observations after Sixers set NBA starting lineups record in defeat to Knicks 

NEW YORK — The Sixers tied their season-high losing streak and dipped to 30 games under .500 Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Their ninth consecutive loss was a 105-91 decision to the Knicks.

Quentin Grimes had 26 points, five assists and three steals for the 23-53 Sixers.

The 48-27 Knicks' top scorer was OG Anunoby with 27 points.

Eight Sixers were out with injuries. Tyrese Maxey (right finger sprain) hasn’t played since March 3.

“He did practice (Friday). It went just medium,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said pregame of Maxey. “It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, that was great’ … but he’s still working out today. He’ll work out tomorrow. And again, we’re hoping he feels a little bit better.

“He got a splint put on there and kind of liked it, but then it was bothering him post-practice a little bit. But again, we’re working him out and trying to get him back on the court.”

Tyrese Maxey pregame at MSG. Hasn’t seemed super comfortable with his injured right hand. pic.twitter.com/RRPioVMr1n — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) April 1, 2025

The Knicks’ sidelined players included Jalen Brunson (right ankle sprain) and Karl-Anthony Towns (left knee soreness).

The Sixers will return home and face the Bucks on Thursday night. Here are observations on their loss to the Knicks:

Record-breaking night

The Sixers set a new NBA record before the game even tipped off.

Through 76 games, the injury-cursed Sixers have used an unprecedented 52 starting lineups. Tuesday’s first unit was Grimes, Lonnie Walker IV, Justin Edwards, Ricky Council IV and Adem Bona.

History has been made: with their 52nd unique starting lineup of the season, the 2024-25 Sixers have set the NBA record for most starting fives in an NBA season, breaking the record held by the 2023-24 Memphis Grizzlies.



Here is a look at each of the Sixers' 52 starting fives: pic.twitter.com/I0IN7MYCid — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) April 1, 2025

Lineup No. 52 was certainly not the Sixers’ best. Grimes turned the ball over on the game’s first possession and Mitchell Robinson threw down a put-back dunk on the other end. An Anunoby three-pointer gave the Knicks a 9-1 edge.

There’s many, many factors that have contributed to the Sixers’ woefully disappointing season. The simplest one is perhaps most important: Their team health has been historically poor.

Lowry back at it

Kyle Lowry got his first action since Feb. 9, checking in with Jared Butler at the 5:19 mark of the first quarter.

The 39-year-old guard has struggled with a right hip injury this year, but he didn’t plan to end it on the bench.

“He’s been dealing with this hip issue for most of the season,” Nurse said. “He’s been working hard to try to get back and it took some time. Recently, he’s been feeling better, and he wants to play.”

The Sixers made a 7-0 run late in the first quarter and Lowry had a solid stretch. He tossed a high-low assist to Bona and nabbed a steal when he ripped the ball out of Anunoby’s hands. Nurse had forecast short stints for Lowry, but he played nearly nine minutes before subbing out.

Lowry ended up logging 16 total minutes Tuesday. He had zero points on 0-for-1 shooting, two assists, two steals, a block and a rebound.

Lottery odds outlook

The Sixers only mustered 16 points in the second quarter.

They started 3 for 18 as a team from three-point range and committed 13 first-half turnovers. Giveaways by Edwards and Marcus Bagley late in the second quarter led to two straight New York fast-break dunks. The Sixers trailed by 17 points at halftime.

To the Sixers’ credit, they played a strong third quarter. Two Walker layups cut the Sixers’ deficit down to 67-62.

The Knicks restored a comfortable lead by early in the fourth quarter. Former Sixer Landry Shamet sunk wide-open jumpers, Anunoby slammed in a big and-one dunk on Walker, and New York cruised to victory.

For the Sixers, it's yet another positive step in terms of NBA draft lottery odds. After Tuesday, here's how things stand: