3 observations after Sixers' defeat to Bucks wraps up winless weekend 

The 2024-25 Sixers hit the midway point with a winless weekend.

The team lost its sixth consecutive game Sunday night in Milwaukee, losing a 123-109 contest to the Bucks.

Through 41 games, the Sixers are 15-26.

Tyrese Maxey posted 37 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks, who moved to 24-17. Damian Lillard scored 25 points.

Again, bullet points are appropriate for a rundown of the Sixers’ sidelined players:

Joel Embiid (left knee injury management)

Paul George (left groin tightness)

Andre Drummond (left toe injury recovery)

Guerschon Yabusele (right knee swelling)

Kyle Lowry (right hip sprain)

Caleb Martin (right hip sprain)

KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction)

Jared McCain (left lateral meniscus surgery)

The Sixers will finish their three-game road trip Tuesday night when they face the Nuggets. Here are observations on their defeat to Milwaukee:

Bona takes on Antetokounmpo in 1st NBA start

In Game 41, the Sixers used their 26th starting lineup. Adem Bona received his first NBA start after a bright performance the night prior against the Pacers. He opened the game with Maxey, Eric Gordon, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Ricky Council IV.

Asked 10 days ago about standout moments from his rookie year involving opposing stars, Bona had named Antetokounmpo.

“There’s a couple guys that I really looked up to coming into the league,” he said. “Playing against Giannis. I didn’t have the opportunity to do anything against him. He got subbed out right away, but I shared the court with him, so I can say that.”’

Bona got much more Sunday than a brief moment on the floor with Antetokounmpo. He guarded him on the game’s first possession and contested a mid-range miss. The Sixers soon switched to zone defense, but Bona was the primary defender on Antetokounmpo throughout the night.

Offensively, Bona wasn’t afraid to attack in the first quarter. He went at Bobby Portis and yelled out, “And-one!” after a nice spin move and jump hook through contact. The 21-year-old also showed off major bounce in the second quarter when he faked a dribble handoff and soared between Antetokounmpo and Lopez for a slam.

On a minor down note, Bona shot 2 for 6 at the foul line. He’d been solid there — 17 for 23 — before Sunday. From the field, Bona was perfect over the weekend at 9 for 9.

So much on Maxey's shoulders

The Bucks’ advantages in size, star power and health were all evident late in the first quarter.

An Antetokounmpo layup with 2.1 seconds left in the first gave him 12 points and put Milwaukee up 30-21. As a team, the Bucks scored 24 first-quarter points in the paint.

The Sixers then pushed back at the start of the second period. Maxey drilled two three-pointers and the Sixers began the quarter on a 10-0 run. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers called timeout with his team facing a 36-32 deficit after a wide-open Gordon jumper.

Though the Sixers tried to vary their offense and had some success off of double drag and stack pick-and-roll actions, many possessions inevitably depended on Maxey late in the shot clock. While players like Oubre (19 points) and Council (13 points) chipped in, it was obvious who the Sixers needed to turn to for shot creation.

Maxey played 41 minutes and took 28 field goals, a very heavy workload on the second night of a back-to-back. All things considered, Maxey's efficiency and relentlessness were impressive.

Hardly any depth

Bona picked up his fourth foul with 7:20 left in the third quarter. About two minutes later, Pete Nance entered.

The Sixers’ depth has been minimal in recent days. The team’s three players on two-way contracts were the three men to check in off the bench Sunday night. Nance logged 24 minutes and had eight points on 3-for-9 shooting and six rebounds.

The Sixers continued to play hard and stay in the game. Council made two straight third-quarter threes and an Oubre triple cut Milwaukee’s lead to 79-76.

While Lillard was relatively quiet for much of the game, his jumpers started dropping in the fourth quarter. And though the Bucks' defense wasn't sterling Sunday, they had a low-turnover night — just seven giveaways — against an opponent that often forces a high number of miscues.

Even if the Sixers are able to add a player or two to the mix in Denver, the reality is that every game has looked extremely daunting when they're this undermanned. The Nuggets improved to 26-16 Sunday by beating the Magic. After Denver, the Sixers will play the Eastern Conference-leading Cavs.