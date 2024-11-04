Sixers upgrade George for road trip opener in Phoenix

For the first time this regular season, the Sixers’ official injury report Sunday night did not list both Joel Embiid (left knee injury management) and Paul George (left knee bone bruise) as out.

While Embiid will miss the Sixers’ matchup on Monday night against the Suns, the team put George down as questionable. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported he is “expected to make his season debut” in Phoenix, “barring any setbacks.”

The 5-1 Suns listed Bradley Beal as questionable with a right elbow sprain.

At 1-4, the Sixers could sorely use all the traits that have made George a nine-time All-Star. Going into Sunday night, the team ranked 28th in the NBA in offensive rating outside of garbage time and 28th in net rating.

Tyrese Maxey has carried an enormous load, playing a league-high 41.0 minutes per game and averaging 29.8 points and 4.8 assists.

“I think, from what I’ve watched so far, just being a passer, a playmaker,” George said Friday of how he envisions helping the Sixers’ offense. “And allowing guys to play off the catch a little bit more, where they’re more comfortable playing, being able to get downhill.

“I think just taking a lot of pressure off them mentally with having another scorer and another person that the defense has to account for. … From my point of view, (Maxey is) working extremely hard and I think that’s where I’ll kind of take that pressure off.”

George has been out since hurting his knee during the Sixers' Oct. 14 preseason game against the Hawks. He was a full participant in the Sixers’ practice Friday and said that reaching game-level conditioning was “the last box I’ve got to check.” The next morning, he ran floor-length sprints after shootaround and then did an individual workout under the guidance of Sixers assistant coach Rico Hines.

Paul George is doing sprints after Sixers shootaround: pic.twitter.com/XH7El1ivEe — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) November 2, 2024

After their game in Phoenix, the Sixers will head to Los Angeles and play George’s former team. They’ll face the Clippers on Wednesday night and the Lakers on Friday.