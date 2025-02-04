Sixers trading away Caleb Martin, acquiring Quentin Grimes from Mavs 

Caleb Martin and Quentin Grimes won’t have to go far to see their new teams.

With a Sixers vs. Mavs matchup on deck Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center, Martin’s new team will be stationed in the visiting locker room. Grimes will be in his new home.

The Sixers are acquiring Grimes and a second-round draft pick (their own 2025 selection) in exchange for Martin, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the news.

Martin signed with the Sixers this summer and was in the first season of a four-year, approximately $35 million deal. The 29-year-old forward appeared in 31 games, averaging 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Martin was one of many players on the 19-29 Sixers who dealt with early-season injury frustrations. He struggled with right shoulder pain that limited his range of motion as a shooter. Since Jan. 10, he’s been sidelined with an injury listed as a right hip sprain, although he described the injury Monday as a “groin” issue. As of Tuesday afternoon, Martin had been officially questionable for Sixers-Mavs.

Grimes is a 24-year-old, 3-and-D wing who posted 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this year for Dallas. Grimes has shot a career-best 39.8 percent from three-point range on 4.3 attempts per contest.

He’s on a $4.3 million club option and set to become a restricted free agency in the summer.

We’ll see what’s to come, but Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is always open to exploring further trades.

The Martin-Grimes deal signals his willingness to be at least somewhat future-oriented as he figures out the next steps for a veteran-heavy team that's got stars Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey signed to long-term extensions. Clearly, it's also a plus that Grimes looks like he'll be able to slot into the Sixers' rotation and has the kind of low-maintenance game that should work in a variety of situations.

The deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.