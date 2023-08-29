Sixers Talk Podcast: Marc Jackson on Joel Embiid, James Harden's futures with 76ers

Danny Pommells and Noah Levick are joined by Sixers Pregame Live and Postgame Live analyst Marc Jackson to discuss:
- 1:15 - Deja vu with another star demanding a trade
- 2:08 - Thoughts on the Sixers' offseason?
- 4:24 - Could the Sixers contend in the East?
- 6:51 - How Harden's situation impacts Nurse's first training camp
- 9:39 - Could Embiid ask out?
- 12:31 - How much more can Maxey improve?
- 15:09 - Should Melton be in the starting lineup?
- 16:34 - Paul Reed's role next season
- 20:21 - How will Nurse hiring impact Tucker and Harris?
- 24:21 - Grading Sixers' ownership, Daryl Morey
- 31:04 - How Marc has spent his summer
