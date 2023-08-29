Sixers Talk

Sixers Talk Podcast: Marc Jackson on Joel Embiid, James Harden's futures with 76ers

On the latest Sixers Talk podcast, the guys talk about the future of the team's biggest stars.

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Danny Pommells and Noah Levick are joined by Sixers Pregame Live and Postgame Live analyst Marc Jackson to discuss:

  • 1:15 - Deja vu with another star demanding a trade
  • 2:08 - Thoughts on the Sixers' offseason?
  • 4:24 - Could the Sixers contend in the East?
  • 6:51 - How Harden's situation impacts Nurse's first training camp
  • 9:39 - Could Embiid ask out?
  • 12:31 - How much more can Maxey improve?
  • 15:09 - Should Melton be in the starting lineup?
  • 16:34 - Paul Reed's role next season
  • 20:21 - How will Nurse hiring impact Tucker and Harris?
  • 24:21 - Grading Sixers' ownership, Daryl Morey
  • 31:04 - How Marc has spent his summer

Listen to the Sixers Talk podcast everywhere you get your pods.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

