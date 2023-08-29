Sixers Talk Podcast: Marc Jackson on Joel Embiid, James Harden's futures with 76ers

Danny Pommells and Noah Levick are joined by Sixers Pregame Live and Postgame Live analyst Marc Jackson to discuss:

1:15 - Deja vu with another star demanding a trade

2:08 - Thoughts on the Sixers' offseason?

4:24 - Could the Sixers contend in the East?

6:51 - How Harden's situation impacts Nurse's first training camp

9:39 - Could Embiid ask out?

12:31 - How much more can Maxey improve?

15:09 - Should Melton be in the starting lineup?

16:34 - Paul Reed's role next season

20:21 - How will Nurse hiring impact Tucker and Harris?

24:21 - Grading Sixers' ownership, Daryl Morey

31:04 - How Marc has spent his summer

