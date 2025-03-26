Sixers add Phillip Wheeler on 10-day contract through hardship exception 

The Sixers signed Phillip Wheeler to a 10-day contract, the team announced Wednesday.

According to a source, the deal was again done via the NBA’s hardship exception. Marcus Bagley, Oshae Brissett and Chuma Okeke have been other March 10-day signings for the injury-depleted, 23-49 Sixers.

Wheeler has taken a unique, circuitous route to the NBA. The 6-foot-8 forward decided to forego his senior year of high school in New Jersey, playing in Italy instead.

In 2021, Wheeler tried out for the G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers and got cut. He then moved to Texas to become an unpaid RGV practice player. Eventually, the Vipers signed Wheeler and he made two appearances in the 2021-22 season.

Wheeler averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists this year in 25 games between the Texas Legends and Maine Celtics.

As of the 2:30 p.m. ET injury report, the Sixers listed nine players as out for their Wednesday night matchup with the 15-56 Wizards.

They've ruled Joel Embiid, Paul George, Jared McCain and Eric Gordon out for the season, and everyone available has gotten minutes in recent games.