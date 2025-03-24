Sixers news

Sixers sign Marcus Bagley to a 10-day deal

By Noah Levick

The Sixers made another late-season 10-day contract signing Monday.

The team announced that it signed Marcus Bagley to a 10-day deal. 

Bagley is a 6-foot-6 wing who’s been in the Sixers organization the last two seasons as a member of the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats. He’s averaged 11.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists this year in 18 regular-season games.

Over three college seasons at Arizona State, Bagley appeared in just 17 games because of injuries and clashing with Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley. He posted 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest in college.

Bagley’s older brother, Marvin Bagley III, plays for the Memphis Grizzlies and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. 

Along with Bagley, Chuma Okeke and Oshae Brissett are recent 10-day Sixers signings. The Sixers have been decimated by injuries and much of the team’s usual rotation has watched from the bench in recent weeks. 

Going into a Monday night matchup with the 19-53 Pelicans, the Sixers sat at 23-48. March star Quentin Grimes will rest for the finale of the team’s six-game road trip.

Nine other Sixers remain sidelined by injuries, including Tyrese Maxey (lower back sprain and right finger sprain), Joel Embiid (season-ending left knee injury) and Paul George (season-ending left adductor and left knee injuries). 

