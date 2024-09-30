Sixers sign Isaiah Mobley and Jordan Tucker to Exhibit 10 contracts

CAMDEN, N.J. — A day before kicking off training camp, the Sixers officially added two players to their roster.

The team on Monday announced the signings of Isaiah Mobley and Jordan Tucker.

Both Mobley and Tucker are on Exhibit 10 contracts, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps first reported Mobley’s deal.

The Sixers also have rookies Judah Mintz and Max Fiedler on Exhibit 10 contracts, which allow a team to incentivize players to stay with its G League affiliate after training camp.

The Sixers' three two-way contract players are Lester Quinones, Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Justin Edwards.

Mobley is a 25-year-old power forward who spent his first two professional seasons in the Cavs organization with younger brother Evan Mobley. He didn’t play much in the NBA — 22 total appearances — but was productive in the G League. Mobley averaged 17.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Cleveland Charge in the 2023-24 regular season and made 39 percent of his 4.6 three-point attempts per game.

“Just to learn a lot,” Mobley said Monday of his goals with the Sixers. “This Philly team has a lot of good vets, guys who have lasted and played long careers here in the NBA. So just be a sponge, soak all that up, and contribute all the skills I think I can bring — stretching the floor, making plays, making it easier for the great superstars they already have here.”

Tucker, 26, is a 6-foot-7 small forward who played last season for Chorale Roanne Basket in France’s LBN Pro A.

He’s been a member of the Sixers’ summer league roster the past two years and shot 17 for 36 overall (47.2 percent) from three-point range.