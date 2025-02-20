Report: Sixers adding Alex Reese on 2-way contract

The Sixers are reportedly filling one of their open two-way contract slots with Alex Reese.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday that Reese is signing a two-way deal with the team. The contract conversions of Justin Edwards and Jared Butler created two available two-way spots for the Sixers.

Reese, 25, is listed at 6-foot-9, 245 pounds and has played this year with the G League’s Rip City Remix.

He’s decisively checked both high volume and high efficiency boxes from three-point range, attempting 9.1 long-distance shots per game in the G League regular season and making 42.1 percent. Over 16 regular-season contests, Reese has averaged 19.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals.

Reese has one career NBA appearance, which came on Oct. 27, 2024 with the Oklahoma City Thunder. After playing four college seasons at Alabama, he worked as a bartender and furniture mover for a year before getting into professional basketball with a stint in Luxembourg.