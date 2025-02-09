Sixers reportedly plan to sign David Roddy to 10-day contract 

The Sixers are reportedly poised to make a second 10-day contract signing.

The team is planning to add David Roddy on a 10-day deal after he clears waivers, Jake Fischer reported Sunday.

Chuma Okeke joined the Sixers on a 10-day contract Friday and played two garbage-time minutes in the team’s loss to the Pistons.

Roddy was officially waived Friday by the Hawks. Two years ago, he was technically drafted by the Sixers. On draft night in 2023, the Sixers sent the 23rd overall pick (Roddy) and Danny Green to the Grizzlies in a trade for De’Anthony Melton.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The Sixers will be Roddy’s fourth NBA stop. He’s made 162 regular-season appearances and averaged 6.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in his career.

The 23-year-old forward is a unique player physically at a sturdy 6-foot-4, 255 pounds. Roddy had a do-it-all game offensively at Colorado State and was brilliant his junior season, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor and 43.8 percent from three-point range. That stellar efficiency has not translated to the NBA, where Roddy has shot only 30.8 percent behind the arc.

In other roster news Sunday, the Sixers officially converted Justin Edwards from a two-way contract to a standard NBA deal.