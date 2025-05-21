All the player and team options ahead for Sixers in 2025 offseason  

While the NBA draft and the No. 3 pick has become the hot topic of the Sixers’ offseason, there’s also plenty of other items on the agenda.

One of those is player and team options, which have a June 29 deadline. Below is an overview for the Sixers:

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Kelly Oubre Jr. — $8.4 million player option

Jake Fischer and Marc Stein reported on May 11 that the Sixers’ “expectation” is all three of their veterans with player options will return.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I’m a Philadelphia 76er,” Oubre said at his exit interview. “I’m blessed to be a part of this organization. I'm here in front of you guys right now … taking it day by day. But also, this is a business. At the end of the day, I'm happy. And I feel like I like to finish what I start, and I don't feel complete.”

Oubre has averaged 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals over the past two seasons. He’s remained a subpar outside shooter — 29.3 percent from three-point range last year — but Sixers head coach Nick Nurse has liked his progress as a turnover-forcing defender, athletic wing rebounder and aggressive downhill driver.

Andre Drummond — $5 million player option

Drummond’s 2024-25 season was derailed by a left big toe injury. He missed 42 games and couldn’t successfully grit through the problem.

“I’ll be fine,” Drummond said. “It’s just one of those freak things that requires rest. I can’t muscle through something like that. I’ve tried, but my body was rejecting it. It’s just something you have to sit down with and allow to heal, and I’ll be fine.”

Drummond enjoyed being a mentor for rookie big man Adem Bona, who he called a “sponge.”

He certainly envisions the Sixers winning a lot more than 24 games next year.

“There’s more work to do,” Drummond said. “There’s stuff that’s missing that I haven’t completed here yet, which is winning at the highest level. And I still feel that way now. I think we still have the pieces to win at the highest level and think I can be a big part of that, too.

“So my plan is to come back. Obviously, whatever happens in the offseason, happens. But my immediate plan is to be back here.”

Eric Gordon — $3.5 million player option

Gordon had a frigid shooting start but ultimately found his form and ended the year at 40.9 percent from three-point range. He underwent right wrist surgery in late February.

“I haven’t thought that far,” Gordon said of his minimum-salary option. “My main focus is to rehab and just make sure I get fully healthy looking forward to next season.”

Justin Edwards — $2 million team option

Edwards got his first extended minutes in the Sixers’ rotation on Jan. 4 His rookie year became one of the best parts of the Sixers’ generally bleak season.

The undrafted wing posted 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

“We don’t want to be in this situation, but you find some hidden gems and he’s a great hidden gem,” Kyle Lowry said of Edwards on April 1. “He’s really good. He’s professional, he wants to get better, he’s passionate about the game. At the end of the day, he’s just going to continue to get better with this opportunity he’s been handed.”

Edwards is working on his jumper and his body this offseason. Whatever his contract looks like, it seems safe to assume that he'll stay a Sixer.

Jared Butler — $2.3 million team option

Over time, Butler grew more comfortable running the shorthanded Sixers’ offense and adapting to an ever-changing cast of teammates. He averaged 11.5 points and 4.9 assists in 28 appearance after being traded to the Sixers.

Not counting any potential draft picks, the Sixers would have four guards 25 years old or younger if they keep both Butler and restricted free agent Quentin Grimes. (Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain are the other two.)

Lonnie Walker IV — $2.9 million team option

Walker’s NBA return hit an unfortunate speed bump when he suffered a concussion on March 12.

To his credit, Walker finished the year quite well. He posted 22.8 points per game over the Sixers’ last five contests and scored 31 on the season’s final day.