Sixers not planning to extend Tyrese Maxey this summer

The Sixers are not planning to sign Tyrese Maxey to a contract extension this summer, a source confirmed Friday to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck first reported the news.

Maxey remains a big part of the Sixers' plans moving forward and the team's aim is to maintain flexibility, a source confirmed. The 22-year-old will play the 2023-24 season on his fourth-year club option of approximately $4.3 million.

As ESPN's Bobby Marks noted, signing Maxey to a sizable extension would cut significantly into the Sixers' projected cap room for next offseason.

Maxey has a low $13M free agent cap hold in 2024.



If he signed an extension starting at $30M for example, Philadelphia will lose $17M in room.



The 76ers have only 2 players with guaranteed contracts in 2024-25:



Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker https://t.co/eAXzRa7Q8f — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 30, 2023

In his third NBA season, Maxey scored 20.3 points per game and shot 43.4 percent from three-point range. He's a speedy, effervescent, constantly developing player that the Sixers were glad to snag with the 21st pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

New Sixers head coach Nick Nurse sounded enthusiastic about Maxey’s potential at his introductory press conference. He identified pick-and-roll reads and on-ball defense as areas where Maxey can grow.

“He’s got a tremendous chance to improve and take a step forward,” Nurse said. “And from all indications, he’s really hungry to do so. Good worker, good person, really wants to get better.”

With NBA free agency officially opening Friday at 6 p.m. ET, James Harden’s status looms as a large story in the league. Harden on Thursday decided to exercise his player option and the Sixers are fielding trade offers for him.

Maxey, Harden, De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton were the primary rotational guards last year for the Sixers. Milton reportedly agreed to sign with the Timberwolves on Friday night.