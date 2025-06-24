The summer ahead for Sixers: Draft info, key dates, team needs and more 

Night 1 of the 2025 NBA draft is truly on the horizon.
Here’s a review of the Sixers’ situation and what’s ahead:
Key Sixers summer dates
The first round is set to start Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and the Sixers are slated to pick early in the night at No. 3 overall. The second round is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday and the Sixers hold the 35th pick.
The final deadline for player option decisions is Sunday. Teams can officially begin all free agent negotiations next Monday, July 30 at 6 p.m. ET. Free agents can start signing contracts July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.
By that point, we’ll already have summer league action. The Sixers are scheduled to participate in the Salt Lake City summer league July 5-8. They’ll play in the Las Vegas summer league July 10-20.
Who will the Sixers take at No. 3?
Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will generally explore all possibilities, including trading up and trading down. It would be foolish to firmly rule anything out.
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote Monday that ultra-athletic Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe “appears in pole position to hear his name called at No. 3.” Along with Edgecombe, we’ve profiled the following players who could go in the No. 3 through No. 8 range of the draft:
- Rutgers wing Ace Bailey
- Texas shooting guard Tre Johnson
- Duke wing Kon Knueppel
- Duke center Khaman Maluach
The state of the Sixers’ roster
These Sixers are currently under contract, per Spotrac:
- Joel Embiid
- Paul George
- Tyrese Maxey
- Jared McCain
- Adem Bona (partially guaranteed salary)
- Ricky Council IV (non-guaranteed salary)
- Alex Reese (two-way contract)
The team has club options for Justin Edwards, Jared Butler and Lonnie Walker IV. Kelly Oubre Jr., Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon have player options.
Guerschon Yabusele, Kyle Lowry and Jalen Hood-Schifino are internal unrestricted free agents. Quentin Grimes and Jeff Dowtin Jr. are restricted free agents.
Where should the Sixers focus on improving?
The simplest area is health. Embiid, George and Maxey were among the players who ended last year’s 24-58 season on the sidelines.
Morey has said he’d like to retain Grimes and Yabusele, which makes plenty of sense. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported Monday that the Spurs “are among several teams expected to have interest in Yabusele during free agency.”
While Morey doesn’t plan to load up on veterans as he did last summer, perhaps he'll add a couple who can help with certain deficiencies. The Sixers tended to be undersized last season, struggled on the glass and shot poorly from three-point range. And again, with Morey in charge, a surprising splash is always on the table.
Regardless, the Sixers will emphasize youth and boost that department through the draft.
