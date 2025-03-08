Sixers injury updates on George, Maxey and more going into back-to-back

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Sixers will not have a surge of reinforcements for their upcoming back-to-back.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said that Paul George (left groin soreness) won’t play Sunday vs. the Jazz and Monday at the Hawks. Tyrese Maxey (lower back sprain) is considered “unlikely” to return for the Utah game, a Sixers official said after the team’s practice Saturday.

“I think the back isn’t too bad,” Nurse said of Maxey. “I don’t think it’s nearly as serious as it certainly could’ve been, but they’re going to make sure he’s moving and landing and jumping and being able to tolerate all that stuff. He takes a lot of tough falls, so we want to make sure he’s ready to go.”

Nurse didn’t have a positive update to offer on Maxey’s right finger sprain, which he’d played through for four games before hurting his back in the 21-41 Sixers’ loss Monday to the Trail Blazers.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“The hand’s still bothering him as well,” Nurse said. “Not getting much better.”

Andre Drummond was sick Saturday and missed practice. Jared McCain (left lateral meniscus surgery), Eric Gordon (right wrist surgery) and Joel Embiid (left knee injury) have all been ruled out for the season. Kyle Lowry’s been sidelined since Feb. 9 with a nagging right hip injury.

As far as determining the next steps for Embiid, Nurse said he thinks the Sixers are “getting closer to that.” The seven-time All-Star put up some shots in slippers after practice.

“I think there’s another (evaluation) at some point today,” Nurse said. “I know they’ve met a lot and talked a lot and seen a lot of people. They’re working at it, but I don’t think the definitive answer’s here quite yet. Should be soon, though.”

Regardless of who’s available, the Sixers’ matchup with the 15-48 Jazz looks like it could yield a rare win.

According to Nurse, Saturday’s practice focused on “reorganization.”

“I’d certainly rather be doing something else, but it is what it is right now,” he said. “I’ve got to get ‘em organized. First and foremost, we’ve got to be able to execute some things at both ends of the floor — special situations, etc. That’s where we’ve got to spend a lot of time right now.

“I'm just trying to put them in positions where they can get some of that stuff on speed dial so they can concentrate on playing hard, making shots and making plays rather than constantly thinking about, ‘Where am I supposed to be in this particular situation?’ … So we just keep going over and over that stuff.”