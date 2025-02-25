Sixers news

Sixers' Eric Gordon to undergo right wrist surgery 

By Noah Levick

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eric Gordon is set for surgery.

“Following consultations with several specialists,” the 36-year-old shooting guard will undergo surgery Wednesday on his right wrist, a Sixers official said. 

Gordon’s injury had been described as a “right wrist sprain” on the Sixers’ injury reports. Head coach Nick Nurse had recently indicated a long-term absence was among the options in play for Gordon, who last appeared in a game on Feb. 9. 

An opening-night starter, Gordon’s played in 39 games for the 20-37 Sixers. He began the season poorly but eventually found his jumper, shooting 48.4 percent from three-point range over his last 23 games. Overall, Gordon shot 40.9 percent beyond the arc and averaged 6.8 points and 1.7 assists. 

Gordon has a minimum-salary player option — approximately $3.5 million, in his case — for the 2025-26 season. 

In addition to Gordon, the Sixers again listed Joel Embiid (left knee injury management), Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management) and Jared McCain (season-ending left lateral meniscus surgery) as out for their Wednesday night meeting with the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Guerschon Yabusele will also be unavailable because of a “right eye abrasion,” according to the injury report. 

“Guerschon got hurt in both eyes,” Nurse said after the Sixers’ blowout loss Monday to the Bulls. “He had a corneal abrasion in one (the right) and other one’s worse. He’s going to get them checked out tomorrow.”

Justin Edwards (left ankle sprain) and Quentin Grimes (right knee soreness) were both listed as probable to face the 37-20 Knicks. 

