Sixers aim to bring WNBA franchise to Philly, have been ‘engaged with the league' 

The Sixers hope to share their new arena with a WNBA franchise.

A presentation Wednesday night detailing Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker’s agreement with the Sixers on the team’s proposed arena in Center City included the following bullet points:

Sixers anticipate the WNBA will continue to expand the league over the coming seasons

Sixers expect to submit a bid for a WNBA team in Philadelphia

With the new Sixers arena, Philadelphia will be well-positioned to bring a WNBA team to the city

“I will tell you that this new Sixers arena there, there is no one who can tell me that Philadelphia just would not have upped its position in trying and trying to pursue a WNBA (franchise) for our great city,” Parker said during Wednesday's meeting, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I can hope. I can dream. I can pray.”

The Sixers intend to begin play in 76 Place in 2031.

“We share in Mayor Parker’s desire to bring a WNBA franchise to Philadelphia and have been engaged with the league on the process,” a Sixers spokesperson told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday. “Our goal is for our new arena to serve as home to both the 76ers and a WNBA franchise.”

In April, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert told reporters that Philadelphia was among the league’s potential expansion cities.

The WNBA will grow to 15 teams by 2026 with the additions of the Golden State Valkyries (2025) and franchises in Portland and Toronto (2026).