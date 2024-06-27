NBA Draft

Jared McCain's energy on the court *and* online makes rooting for him easy

By Brooke Destra

The Sixers on Wednesday selected Duke guard Jared McCain with the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

He is known for bringing the energy on the court … and off of it.

McCain, who posted 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game in his single college season, also has a huge presence on social media.

The shooting guard is just shy of three million followers on TikTok. His account gained traction through sharing day-in-the-life content, dance videos and moments between him and his teammates throughout the past four years.

@jaredmccain24

GOLD MEDAL MEEEEE 🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅

♬ Everybody want to know - Kai
@jaredmccain24

Love my life 😄😄😄

♬ original sound - Jaredmccain24
@jaredmccain24

My favorite season is here 🤭🤭

♬ that B ur ex for a reason tho - lxvs

@jaredmccain24

GAMEEDAYYYYY 9pm est on ESPN

♬ airplane mode prodbyabnormal - nia
@jaredmccain24

♬ eyes - skaiwater

Noteably, McCain has been known to paint his nails. If you're wondering why — he explains that they're a buffer to help him stop biting them. Additionally, he played well in a game after getting them done. So, while not superstitious, why change something that works?

"I know a lot of people disagree, a lot of people don't like it, but I'm just gonna be myself, do what I think looks nice," McCain said.

@jaredmccain24

Y’all have been asking. @Sally Hansen is the GOAT 🐐! There’s no better nail polish in the game 💅💅 #SallyHansenPartner

♬ original sound - Jaredmccain24

Also, I did the scrolling so you don't have to.

First video, February 6, 2020, you're welcome.

@jaredmccain24

Did we hit that? @ramseyhuff #fyp #foryoupage #xyzbca #viral

♬ original sound - Corey Scherer

