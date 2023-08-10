Report: Sixers to visit Miami on Christmas, play defending East champs

The 2023-24 Sixers are reportedly set to spend Christmas in Miami.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday night that Sixers at Heat is among the NBA's matchups for the holiday this year.

NBA’s Christmas Day games for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium:



🎄Bucks @ Knicks

🎄76ers @ Heat

🎄Celtics @ Lakers

🎄Mavericks @ Suns

🎄Warriors @ Nuggets — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 11, 2023

A 2023 Christmas appearance would be reigning MVP Joel Embiid's fifth. Embiid has two victories over the Knicks, a win over the Bucks, and an overtime 2018 loss to the Celtics.

Embiid scored 35 points last year on Christmas at Madison Square Garden and the Sixers notched an eighth consecutive win that included a successful Shake Milton half-court shot just before the halftime buzzer. James Harden, whose trade request and uncertain status has been the primary storyline of this Sixers offseason, had 29 points and 13 assists that afternoon.

Like with the Sixers, it's difficult to project exactly what Miami's roster will look like on Christmas. Damian Lillard has reportedly requested a trade from the Trail Blazers and wants to join the Heat, who went from losing their first play-in tournament game last year to making the NBA Finals.

Led by six-time All-Star and former Sixer Jimmy Butler, Miami eliminated the Sixers in Round 2 of the 2022 playoffs. Though the stakes will be lower this year on Christmas, the spotlight will certainly be on.