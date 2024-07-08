George starts a ‘new journey,' says he's always had ‘brotherly love' with Iverson 

Paul George is getting settled in as a Sixer.

He's already made the trip to the team’s training complex in Camden, New Jersey and posed with his new No. 8 jersey.

PG8 checking in 😏 pic.twitter.com/Pef1L2nUop — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 8, 2024

George has also had an airport runway interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark.

“Joel Embiid is a dominant force — one of the best, if not the best, big in the league,” George told Clark when asked why the Sixers were the best fit for him. “(Going to) be absolutely fun pairing with him. And Tyrese Maxey is one of the hottest up-and-coming stars that the NBA has. I’ve loved his game from afar and look forward to being alongside him.

“And then what (Sixers head coach) Nick Nurse has done with this Philly group, what he’s done in his career. He’s a winner and I believed in him. I’m looking forward to this new journey and being a Sixer.”

Once the games begin, George will have Allen Iverson cheering for him courtside at Wells Fargo Center.

After wearing an Iverson shirt during his free-agent meeting with the Sixers, he’ll certainly appreciate that.

Here’s the shirt Paul George wore to his free agent meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers



An homage to The Answer, the 2001 MVP. https://t.co/IzN9Xvjseh pic.twitter.com/NmtirxKBBr — Law Murray 🛝 (@LawMurrayTheNU) July 1, 2024

“I’ve just been a big fan of A.I.,” George said. “Obviously, being a Southern California kid and his battles with the Lakers against (Kobe Bryant), I gained a ton of respect for A.I. during those days and he’s been one of my favorite players to watch growing up. … I’ve had a few times to meet him.

“It’s always been love between the two of us — brotherly love. That was the connection there; just the admiration for what he’s done, and no (better) person to honor going through the process than A.I.”

After everything eventually sinks in, George will be able to look up and see Iverson’s retired No. 3 as he shares the floor with Maxey and Embiid.

“We all have the same common goal,” he said, “and that’s to win and be the last team standing. It’s great when everybody aligns on the same page.”