‘Lingering' injuries still a major story for George, Sixers 

The losing and the list of injuries are the two primary, closely linked stories for the Sixers at the NBA All-Star break.

There’s also a lot that’s contributed to the team’s deeply dispiriting position besides what’s appeared on the official injury reports.

The Sixers are 20-34, 11th in the Eastern Conference and on a five-game skid after Wednesday night's loss to the Nets. Paul George scored two points on 1-for-7 shooting in Brooklyn.

“Just get my body right,” George said when asked about the break. “Tonight was tough. The past couple weeks have been tough on my body. This groin (issue) has just been lingering. The time off should definitely help. Tonight, I didn’t have (any) burst. It was bothering me, but I tried to be available. But this break is definitely needed.”

The Nets game was George’s second two-point outing with the Sixers. That’s because he hyperextended his left knee for the second time this season on Nov. 20 and exited the team’s defeat to the Grizzlies early. He was first sidelined by “left groin tightness” for a Jan. 8 game vs. the Wizards.

The 34-year-old has made five appearances since returning from a left pinkie finger injury, though he’s been candid on multiple occasions about remaining limited by the splint he still must wear in games.

“It’s tough,” he said. “The pain pretty much went down, but little things like ball handling, catching it, going left at moments … there were a couple of plays toinght where it bobbled a little bit just because I was essentially playing like this (with a bent finger) all game. So it’s frustrating, but it is what it is.”

Following the Sixers’ blowout loss last Friday to the Pistons, George said he was getting “a little bit” more accustomed to playing with the splint, which he’s been told he’ll need for at least approximately five more weeks.

“I think I’m never going to be too comfortable,” he said that night. “It’s just constantly getting hit, but I feel a little bit more comfortable. I notice it’s there and I try to move forward from it.”

His tone was perhaps a tad less optimistic in Brooklyn. Again, he raised his hand and showed the unnatural position of his pinkie.

“I’m going to have to always play like this,” he said. “Just got to work around it. Hopefully, the splint gets smaller and smaller and the pinkie has a little more range of mobility (instead) of just being in the air all game. I doubt things will change in five games, but it is what it is … at this point.”

Of course, the Sixers’ annoyingly persistent injuries have extended well beyond George.

Kyle Lowry’s right hip keeps causing problems. Joel Embiid’s nightmare of a season has featured a vexing left knee. Guerschon Yabusele, who filled in once more at center against the Nets, has often played through a right knee issue the last few weeks. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse knew he wasn’t at 100 percent health Wednesday either.

“Yabu just said, ‘Coach, I’m going to give you everything I’ve got, but my legs are heavy,’” Nurse said.

Eric Gordon missed his second consecutive game with a right wrist sprain. About a month ago, Jared McCain (left lateral meniscus surgery) was ruled out for the rest of his rookie season.

The one completely new (and known) injury Wednesday was Tyrese Maxey’s right knee contusion.

As George noted, the Sixers require a break.