Paul George exits Sixers-Bulls game with finger injury

CHICAGO — Paul George did not complete the Sixers’ back-to-back.

In the third quarter of the Sixers’ matchup with the Bulls, a Sixers official said George would not return because of a “left fifth finger (pinkie) injury.”

The nine-time All-Star wing subbed out at the 5:06 mark of the second quarter and went back to the Sixers’ locker room. He did not come back for the start of the second half. Justin Edwards opened the third quarter in his place.

George has dealt with left knee and groin injuries in his first season since signing a four-year, $212 million contract to join the Sixers. He’s missed 14 games. In the 29 he played before Saturday, George averaged 17.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

The Sixers’ many other injuries have increased the challenge of gelling with his new teammates.

“I feel better and better as the games come along,” George said Friday when asked about his chemistry with Tyrese Maxey. “It just comes down to games played, to be honest … starting to find a rhythm and just understanding of each other, and I think that’s kind of where we’ve gotten to.”

This story will be updated with any further information on George’s injury.