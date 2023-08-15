NBA releases Sixers' schedule for inaugural in-season tournament

A small chunk of the Sixers’ 2023-24 schedule is now official.

It comes in the form of the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament, which will start on Nov. 3. The league announced the full in-season tournament schedule Tuesday afternoon.

The Sixers are in “East Group A” with the Cavs, Hawks, Pacers and Pistons.

All group play games will be on Tuesdays and Fridays in November besides Tuesday, Nov. 7, when the NBA will be fully off for Election Day.

Here's the Sixers’ in-season tournament schedule:

• Nov. 10: Sixers at Pistons, 7 p.m. ET

• Nov. 14: Sixers vs. Pacers, 7 p.m. ET

• Nov. 17: Sixers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

• Nov. 21: Sixers vs. Cavs, 7:30 p.m. ET

The winners of each group and two “wild cards” — the top-performing second-place finisher from each conference — will advance to the last eight.

Quarterfinal games will take place on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5. The semifinals are set for Dec. 7, the championship for Dec. 9. Both the semis and title game will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

All in-season tournament games will count toward regular season records besides the championship, which will be a standalone 83rd game for the two finalists.

The Sixers’ 54-28 record last season was the best of the five teams in their group. They’re also the only East Group A team to have won a 2022-23 playoff series. After a 51-31 year, Cleveland fell to the Knicks in the first round. Former Sixers stretch four Georges Niang was a significant offseason pickup for the Cavs, who are hoping to improve their outside shooting around star guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.

Overall, the Sixers were very successful last year against the other East Group A teams. They went 2-1 against the Cavs and 3-1 against the Hawks, including a surprising shorthanded win in Atlanta that featured young guard Jaden Springer scoring 19 points in his first NBA start.

The Sixers won all three of their meetings with the Pistons, all four with the Pacers. On March 6, the Sixers beat Indiana despite conceding 40 points and 16 assists to All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, earning a 147-143 victory.

The NBA will release its full 2023-24 schedule Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. The Sixers will reportedly visit the Bucks for their season opener on Oct. 26 and face the Heat on Christmas in Miami.