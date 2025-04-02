Sixers' elder statesman Lowry finds joy in late-season return 

As he began to describe why he returned to the court at the tail end of a dreadful, injury-stuffed Sixers season, Kyle Lowry could’ve been any age.

“It’s always fun to play basketball,” he said.

That’s still true at 39 years old with a team piling up late-season losses (and boosting its NBA draft lottery outlook). So Lowry, who’d been sidelined since Feb. 9 with a nagging right hip injury, played Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

“Listen, we’re privileged and we’re honored to play the game of basketball,” he said in the visiting locker room after the Sixers’ 105-91 defeat to the Knicks. “I love this game at the highest level. It’s provided for me and my family, my friends with everything that I could ask for.

“I wanted to try to go out there and play, and just have fun. You don’t know how long this game is going to last for each individual, so just go out there and enjoy the process. Just enjoy being out there and in the game.”

Lowry logged 16 minutes and only attempted one shot. His corner three-point attempt early in the fourth quarter popped in the hoop and then spun out.

The night did feature a few Lowry staples, though. He shared his two cents with teammates at every stoppage; grabbed a sneaky steal from OG Anunoby; craftily drew a whistle against Josh Hart and then immediately wondered why it wasn’t a shooting foul.

“You could see him directing a lot of traffic out on the floor,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said.

Of course, Lowry was also vocal during his months on the bench as a quasi-assistant coach.

“Kyle’s one of those guys where if you’re going to go out there, play hard and play the right way, he’s probably going to try to help you,” Nurse said. “But if you’re not, he’s probably not. That is leadership, right? That’s part of who he is and how to lead people.”

The generational gap between Lowry and the nine other available Sixers was striking.

Rookie wing Justin Edwards was 2 years old when Lowry made his NBA debut. Lonnie Walker IV, 26, was the second-oldest active Sixer.

“It was great,” Walker said. “I took a tough layup and he told me just about being aware — passing the rock, making the right decisions. He’s a leader, he’s a vet and I think for the most part, even if you don’t want to hear it, it’s best to listen because he knows the game. He’s been playing for 19 years. The respect, it wasn’t given, it was earned. He’s been a hell of a player, an All-Star player. You name it, he’s done it all.

“To have a player like that on this team and to be able to listen to him and grow, see what you can get better at, it’s a very grateful moment.”

On Lowry’s end, he was glad to dish out on-court feedback again.

“My job is to help these guys get a little bit better, get some more experience,” he said. “But it’s just fun to play basketball. It’s just fun to have some new faces and new thoughts. It makes my brain work a little harder to try to figure out what these guys have to do and what I can help them get better at.”

There’s six games left for the 23-53 Sixers. It’s clear Lowry hopes his hip stays healthy enough to play them.

And after that?

“We’ll get there when it gets there,” he said with a smile.