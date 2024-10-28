Embiid given technical foul for towel waving from sidelines 

The NBA assessed Joel Embiid a technical foul around 24 hours after the Sixers’ overtime victory over the Pacers.

Embiid, meanwhile, has yet to play in his team’s first three games of the regular season.

Embiid (left knee injury management) watched Sunday’s game from the sidelines. He also supported his teammates and, in the NBA league office’s view, crossed a line during overtime.

Along with several other Sixers, Embiid cheered loudly from the bench when Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard missed a free throw with 16.4 seconds left in OT. A video published by the NBA shows Embiid waving a towel on the baseline.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This is the clip of Joel Embiid waving a towel from the bench that has been assessed as a technical foul. https://t.co/e0uoDBC3U6 pic.twitter.com/0BtdVPfdQd — Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) October 28, 2024

The NBA’s Last-Two Minute Report says Embiid “waves a towel on the bench in an attempt to disconcert the free throw shooter. A technical foul should have been assessed.”

All towel wavers are apparently now on notice.

Behind Tyrese Maxey’s 45-point performance, the Sixers beat Indiana without Embiid and Paul George (left knee bone bruise). They’ll host the Pistons on Wednesday night.