Joel Embiid lists Philadelphia penthouse for $5.5 million

A slam dunk deal? You could live like a Sixers player for $5.5 million.

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid recently listed his Center City penthouse for sale.

Located at 101 Walnut Street, the two-floor residence comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and spectacular views of the Philadelphia skyline.

The lavish home includes a 1,000-square-foot rooftop area with a private heated pool, hot tub and outdoor kitchen.

According to the Redfin listing, Embiid bought the penthouse for $3.2 million in 2018 and now it's listed at a whopping $5.5 million.

There is no indication that Embiid is leaving the city anytime soon -- he still has two more years in his contract with the Sixers.

