Embiid listed as questionable for 2nd stop of Sixers' road trip 

The Sixers listed Joel Embiid as questionable Friday night for the second stop of their six-game road trip.

Embiid appeared on the team’s injury report for its Saturday matchup against the Jazz with a designation of “left foot sprain and right sinus fracture — mask.”

After an odd injury scare with his right ankle when he fell backwards onto a security guard before the Sixers’ Christmas win over the Celtics, Embiid confirmed postgame that he hurt his left foot late in the fourth quarter.

Embiid completed Wednesday's game, playing 31 minutes and posting 27 points on 8-for-15 shooting and nine rebounds. He’s worn a protective mask in games over the past week following his Dec. 13 sinus fracture.

The 11-17 Sixers will remain without Jared McCain (left lateral meniscus surgery) and KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction) in Utah. The team listed Andre Drummond (left toe sprain) and Eric Gordon (oral surgery) as probable.

The Sixers have won eight of their last 11 contests and, on paper, the rest of their road trip schedule is not daunting.

After playing the 7-22 Jazz and 10-20 Trail Blazers, the Sixers will face the 13-18 Kings, who reportedly fired head coach Mike Brown on Friday. They’ll finish their trip against the Warriors (15-14) and Nets (15-15).