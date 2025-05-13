Sixers news

Report: Jameer Nelson taking another step up in Sixers' front office 

By Noah Levick

Jameer Nelson is taking another step up in the Sixers’ organization.

The Sixers are promoting Nelson to assistant general manager, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday.

A native of Chester, Pennsylvania, Nelson was an all-time great player at St. Joseph’s and had a 14-year NBA career. 

He’s been in the Sixers’ front office since October of 2020, when the team hired him as both a scout and Delaware Blue Coats assistant general manager. Nelson became Delaware’s GM in 2023. 

In an interview last April, Nelson told NBC Sports Philadelphia that Sixers GM Elton Brand helped him decide on his post-playing path and “played a huge role in my growth and my front office experience.”

While Nelson’s on-the-floor knowledge is obviously quite useful, he’s adjusted his outlook on player development and team building. 

“You definitely have to look through a different lens,” he said. “Getting deeper and understanding that not everybody’s going to be a superstar, so what attributes do they have that could help the Sixers or Blue Coats? And individually, is this person an NBA player? … I think early on I was getting to my conclusion a little too quick. And look, I’m the first to raise my hand and say I need help. 

“I think the group has been really good for me, just with picking brains and understanding how other people think. It’s totally different from being a player, because (that’s) like, ‘Can he shoot, can he dribble, can he pass? Put him in positions so he can help the team.’ But you also have to look at things from a broader perspective when you’re in the front office. There’s contracts involved, there’s the salary cap, and there’s roster spots.”

Nelson and the Sixers’ front office will be poring over prospects ahead of the NBA draft on June 25. The Sixers learned Monday night that they own the No. 3 overall pick along with No. 35. 

