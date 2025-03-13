George consulting with doctors on injuries, procedure possible 

Paul George is weighing his injury treatment options.

On Monday, a Sixers official said George (left groin soreness) was “receiving treatment and continuing to consult with physicians.” The official said George would be re-evaluated before the Sixers’ game Friday night vs. the Pacers.

Three days later, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported George is “consulting with doctors this week on treatment options for his groin and knee injuries, including a possible procedure.” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark confirmed that report.

George’s first season with the Sixers has been highly disappointing and injury-checkered. He hyperextended his left knee during the preseason and re-injured it on Nov. 20. He’s also dealt with a “lingering” groin problem and a left pinkie finger injury. The 34-year-old confirmed on Feb. 20 that he'd recently been taking injections to play through pain and said he was “just trying to give this team everything I have.”

George hasn’t played since the Sixers’ March 4 loss to the Timberwolves. He had seven points on 3-for-11 shooting, seven rebounds and six assists that night.

Overall, he's averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 41 appearances.

The Sixers are 22-43 and draft lottery odds now appear far more pertinent than the postseason. The team has ruled Joel Embiid (left knee injury), Eric Gordon (right wrist surgery) and Jared McCain (left lateral meniscus surgery) out for the season.

Along with those players, George, Tyrese Maxey (lower back sprain and right finger sprain), Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management) and Lonnie Walker IV (concussion) were listed as out on the Sixers' injury report going into their matchup with Indiana.