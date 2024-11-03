A visibly angry Joel Embiid shouted at and eventually shoved a Philadelphia newspaper columnist in a locker room altercation after the struggling 76ers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.⁠

The NBA quickly said it has opened an investigation into the matter.⁠

Embiid took issue with Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes, who mentioned the All-Star center's late brother and his son — both named Arthur — in columns questioning Embiid’s professionalism and effort not being in shape after playing in the Paris Olympics. Embiid has yet to play for the 76ers this season.⁠

As reporters entered the locker room to talk to players, Embiid stood and confronted Hayes.⁠

“The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I’m going to do to you and I'm going to have to ... live with the consequences,” Embiid said to Hayes.⁠

Embiid continued, with several instances of profanity in the next few sentences. Hayes offered an apology, which Embiid did not want. “That’s not the f——— first time.” Embiid said.⁠

Embiid later said that he doesn't care what reporters say. “But you do,” Hayes answered.⁠

Embiid appeared to get louder at that point, and not long afterward pushed Hayes on the shoulder while the team’s public relations chief got between them. Another PR person moved Tyrese Maxey’s interview to the hallway outside the locker room, trying to clear reporters.⁠

At the same time, a team security person asked the media not to report on what had happened. Embiid yelled over the security guard.⁠

“They can do whatever they want,” Embiid said. “I don’t give a s—-.”⁠

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the NBA is investigating the incident.

Hayes had previously apologized on X for his Oct. 23 column. The Inquirer removed the references to Embiid’s late brother and son, both named Arthur.

In 2014, Embiid’s brother was hit by a truck in Cameroon and died at 13 years old.

Embiid started the “In Memory of Arthur Initiative” in 2022, pledging to grant $1 million to Philadelphia-area nonprofits. He hosted a block party this summer for approximately 200 children from those organizations.

“It’s still tough thinking about the whole thing,” Embiid said on Sept. 27. “He’s one of the reasons I’m doing this. He’s someone that cared about everybody. It’s funny, all the stories that I heard — because I hadn’t been around since I left Cameroon — and going back after his death, all the stories that I heard … just someone that cared about anybody and that was always giving back.”

Embiid had called out Hayes on Friday during a press conference about his left knee and return-to-play process. Hayes was not present Friday.

“When I see people saying he doesn’t want to play … I’ve been through way too much,” Embiid said. “I’ve done way too much for this city and putting myself at risk for people to be saying that, so I do think it’s bulls---. Like that dude … he’s not here — Marcus, whatever his name is. I’ve done way too much for this f---ing city to be treated like this. I’ve done way too f---ing much.

“Like I said, I wish I was as lucky as other (players), but that doesn’t mean that I’m not trying and I’m not doing whatever it takes to be out there, which I’m going to be here pretty soon.”

The 1-4 Sixers will begin a three-game road trip Monday night against the Suns. Embiid said Friday that “everything is trending the right way” with his health but did not forecast a specific date for his return.