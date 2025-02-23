Embiid and Maxey both listed as questionable for Sixers vs. Bulls 

The Sixers will seek to prevent their losing streak from swelling to a season-worst eight games Monday vs. the Bulls.

It’s not yet clear just how shorthanded they’ll be.

The team listed both Joel Embiid (left knee injury management) and Tyrese Maxey (right finger sprain) as questionable Sunday night.

Justin Edwards (left ankle sprain), Eric Gordon (right wrist sprain), Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management) and Jared McCain (left lateral meniscus surgery) will all remain out against Chicago.

According to Nick Nurse, Embiid did not practice Sunday. The Sixers' head coach was asked whether Embiid’s dip in level and admission that he’s not his normal self has prompted any change in the team’s approach to the superstar big man's bothersome left knee.

“I think they’re trying to do all the things that they think are necessary each and every day to try to get it better,” Nurse said. “I would agree with you that he’s not moving nearly as well as he was.

“We were hoping maybe some conditioning and rhythm … would get that going, but it doesn’t appear that way right now. Again, they’re doing everything they can to see what the status is for tomorrow and see if it can get a little bit better.”

Embiid has totaled 29 points on 7-for-22 shooting over the Sixers’ last two losses. He saw no fourth-quarter action Saturday with Guerschon Yabusele playing center during the Sixers’ comeback surge vs. the Nets.

Did Nurse have a conversation with Embiid about his lack of crunch-time minutes?

“No, he saw the way the guys were playing,” Nurse said. “They were rolling and they gave themselves every chance to win. Yeah, he’s OK.”

Unlike Embiid, Maxey featured for the Sixers down the stretch. He logged 43 minutes against Brooklyn and scored a game-high 31 points.

Edwards was a partial participant in the Sixers’ practice Sunday and said he’s been feeling better. Barring any setbacks, his return sounds like it will come in the near future.

The same cannot be said for Gordon or Lowry.

“Eric’s still in the middle of trying to figure out exactly what the plan is,” Nurse said. “He’s seen two specialists and he’s going to see another one here shortly.

“And with Kyle, it just kind of is what it is. He’s got a hip problem that’s going to kind of be there. It’s just a matter of getting it to a place where it isn’t as painful and dealing with the pain, and hopefully getting him back out there.”

The Bulls, who will enter Monday’s matchup on a six-game losing skid, hold a 1.5-game lead over the 20-36 Sixers for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Chicago’s Ayo Dosunmu, Patrick Williams and Jalen Smith are out with injuries. Coby White was listed as probable because of a right ankle sprain.