Report: Sixers to sign Chuma Okeke to 10-day deal

The Sixers reportedly made a 10-day contract pickup shortly after Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

The team is signing Chuma Okeke to a 10-day deal, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

Okeke has played in 16 regular-season games this year for the G League's Westchester Knicks and averaged 17.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks. The 6-foot-7 forward has been a high-volume three-point shooter, taking 9.3 long-range shots per game and making 35.8 percent.

Okeke has 189 games of NBA experience. They're all with the Orlando Magic, the team that selected the Auburn product 16th overall in the 2019 NBA draft. Okeke tore his ACL during his final college game and missed the entire 2019-20 season as he rehabbed in Orlando.

While Okeke never scored efficiently for the Magic, he graded out well in terms of steal, block and rebounding rates for his position, per Cleaning the Glass. He's a versatile defender with a 7-foot wingspan.

The Sixers will be allowed to sign Okeke to as many as two 10-day contracts before needing to make a decision on his status for the rest of the season.