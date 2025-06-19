Allen Iverson joins 76ers to unveil refurbished basketball court in West Philly

Basketball legend Allen Iverson helped the 76ers and Penn Medicine celebrate a major slam dunk for West Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, they unveiled the newly refurbished basketball court at Rufus Williams Basketball Court, which organizers said completes "a facelift on a crucial community space for young people and their families."

Just a few weeks ago, before the grand reopening, dozens of volunteers from the 76ers and Penn Medicine were there picking up trash and cleaning up the surrounding area.

Following the big reveal, 76ers' Justin Edwards helped lead a basketball clinic with Jr. 76ers coaches, teaching new skills to over 100 local youth from six community organizations.

In addition to the new court, the 76ers and Penn Medicine honored six non-profits that were part of their “Assists for Safe Communities Program.”

Each organization received a check to help them continue their work combating violence in Philadelphia.