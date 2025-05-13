Dallas basketball has the potential to be set up for the foreseeable future.

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery delivered a twist, predictable or not, that saw the three worst teams in the league -- the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards -- not rewarded for their failures.

Instead, the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks surpassed them to form the top three. In the end, Dallas landed the first pick and the chance to take Duke star prospect Cooper Flagg, a versatile forward who can change any team for the better.

The Mavericks' luck -- conspiracy theories and all -- timed well with its WNBA counterpart. The Dallas Wings had also won the draft lottery earlier in the year, putting them in pole position to take UConn star Paige Bueckers, which they did.

Following the NBA and WNBA lotteries, Dallas is set to be the second city to draft first overall in the same year. Of course, the Mavericks could still trade the pick, but that won't be known until late June when the draft is held.

In 2003, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Rockers became the first. The Cavs infamously took LeBron James, while the Rockers selected LaToya Thomas before folding operations the season after due to ownership issues.

The Mavericks endured a turbulent year full of injuries, but the main story involved Luka Doncic. Before the February trade deadline, Doncic was stunningly dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick.

Dallas fans understandably had all sorts of feelings -- sadness, anger, anguish and insert any other emotion here. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison held multiple press conferences -- publicly and privately -- to attempt to justify his decision.

Mavericks fans rightfully didn't want to hear it after losing a drafted star they fell in love with, off the heels of an NBA Finals run, among other memories.

But Harrison now has the opportunity to take Flagg and form an intriguing trio with Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and more if the rest of the roster is filled out properly and health isn't as unfavorable.

Whether Harrison is ever vindicated for the trade is unknown. Perhaps it could be if he's still in the front office and Flagg helps deliver a championship.

Bueckers has the same opportunity on the women's side, as the Wings are seeking a fourth championship having been on a drought since 2008. Their other two wins include 2003 and 2006.

Not many cities have the luxury of a young men's and women's basketball star embarking on parallel journeys. But after the seasons both the Wings and Mavericks had, at least the future is bright.

