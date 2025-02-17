Lakers star LeBron James rules himself out of 2025 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA's biggest star is out for its premier event.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James ruled himself out of the 2025 All-Star Game Sunday due to ankle soreness, he announced in a press conference before the mini tournament got underway.

There will not be a replacement for James in the revamped mini tournament due to the late timing of the announcement.

James was slated to be part of Team Shaquille O'Neal, who drafted him for the games. Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis was a late scratch due to a groin injury, but he was replaced in time by fellow teammate Kyrie Irving.

Team Shaq will have to play with just seven players instead of eight. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and more would've been James' teammates.

Prior to Sunday, James had started in 20 straight All-Star Games dating back to the 2004-05 campaign. For perspective, the starters in that year included Allen Iverson, Kevin Garnett, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Yao Ming, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan, among others.

Team Shaq

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (out)

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks (replacing Anthony Davis)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Team Chuck

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (replacing Giannis Antetokounmpo)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Team Kenny

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

The games begin at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT in San Francisco.

