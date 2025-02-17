Lakers star LeBron James rules himself out of 2025 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA's biggest star is out for its premier event.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James ruled himself out of the 2025 All-Star Game Sunday due to ankle soreness, he announced in a press conference before the mini tournament got underway.
There will not be a replacement for James in the revamped mini tournament due to the late timing of the announcement.
James was slated to be part of Team Shaquille O'Neal, who drafted him for the games. Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis was a late scratch due to a groin injury, but he was replaced in time by fellow teammate Kyrie Irving.
Team Shaq will have to play with just seven players instead of eight. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and more would've been James' teammates.
Prior to Sunday, James had started in 20 straight All-Star Games dating back to the 2004-05 campaign. For perspective, the starters in that year included Allen Iverson, Kevin Garnett, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Yao Ming, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan, among others.
Team Shaq
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (out)
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks (replacing Anthony Davis)
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
- Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
- Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
- James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers
- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Team Chuck
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (replacing Giannis Antetokounmpo)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
- Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
- Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Team Kenny
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
- Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
- Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
The games begin at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT in San Francisco.