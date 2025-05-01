NBA

‘Nico Harrison was right': Fans react as Timberwolves stun Lakers in first round

Luka Doncic and Co. climbed to the West's third seed, but saw their weaknesses exposed in the first round.

By Sanjesh Singh

Was Nico Harrison...right?

The Dallas Mavericks general manager may have been watching from home, but his thought process about trading Luka Doncic came to the spotlight.

Doncic, in particular, struggled to impose himself defensively despite posting strong offensive numbers. The Los Angeles Lakers also saw their lack of depth play a factor, as the five starters accumulated heavy minutes to compensate for a feeble bench.

Los Angeles worked its way up the Western Conference ladder to the No. 3 seed following the Doncic trade, but playoffs expose team's weaknesses. The No. 6-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves delivered when it mattered, with Julius Randle also enjoying a solid series given his past woes.

The first postseason of the LeBron James-Doncic era ends in early failure, with Rob Pelinka having more work to do as James turns 41 next season.

Here's how social media reacted to the Lakers' elimination, which included the Mavericks' GM:

Luka Dončić was introduced as the newest star of the Los Angeles Lakers, saying the trade from the Dallas Mavericks was a shock, but he has "everything to prove" as a member of the Lakers.

NBALos Angeles Lakers
