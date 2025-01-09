Lakers-Hornets game postponed amid fires as JJ Redick reportedly loses home

The NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets set for Thursday night has been postponed due to the ongoing wildfires.

The league said that the game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. would be rescheduled at a later date.

"The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this time," the NBA said in a statement. "We are grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires."

Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Lakers head coach J.J. Redick lost his home in the fires. Several others from the NBA world have been impacted, with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's mother being evacuated from his childhood home and Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard stepping away from the team to help his family.

"We're heartbroken for Los Angeles," the Lakers said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this unimaginable situation. And our gratitude is with the first responders and all of you who come together when we need each other the most. Tonight's game will be rescheduled to focus on what matters most today. We're with you, LA."

This is the second straight day that a professional sporting event at Crypto.com Arena has been postponed after the NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames on Wednesday.