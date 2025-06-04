Mural of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi vandalized again in Los Angeles

A mural of Kobe and Gigi Bryant has been vandalized again, as white spray paint is now covering the mural in downtown Los Angeles.

The same mural was just restored on Friday after it was vandalized in April.

The artist, Louie “Sloe” Motions, now says he wants to do the mural in a new location. He says situations like this bring unity and setbacks only make us wiser and stronger.

In a statement, Motions said in part that “Everything happens for a reason and we now want to reach out and get this piece done in collaboration with another business or foundation all donated by us and no charge to the new location. The project will be better than the last with a proper wall whether indoor or outdoor for our community and people to appreciate.”

The mural at the corner of 14th and Main streets in downtown has white spray paint squiggled across the entire work of art.

On April 29, someone put black and white spray paint all over the mural, even writing profanity.

Motions worked hard to bring the memorial back to life and got the help of Los Angeles Lakers star newcomer Luka Doncic, who donated $5,000 to the restoration and said he was happy to do anything to make sure Bryant and his daughter are honored.

The artist said he is praying for whoever did this and hopes things get better for them. He is also sending his love and apologies to the Bryant family.