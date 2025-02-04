NBA All-Star Game

Kai Cenat, Druski and coach 2 Chainz announced for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Here are all the celebrities who will be taking the court in Oakland this month.

Streamer Kai Cenat, comedian-creator Druski and musical artists Mickey Guyton and Shaboozey were announced Tuesday as participants in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, while multi-platinum rapper 2 Chainz was named a coach.

The game will be played Feb. 14 at Oakland Arena as part of the NBA's All-Star weekend.

Cenat will be making his second celebrity game appearance, as will actor-singer Dylan Wang and singer-songwriter Walker Hayes.

Two-time Atlanta Dream All-Star Allisha Gray, WNBA champion and Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton and former NBA players Matt Barnes and Baron Davis are also listed as players.

Others celebrities in the game include musical artists Noah Kahan, Tucker Halpern and AP Dhillon; actors Oliver Stark, Pablo Schreiber and Rome Flynn; and WWE performer Bayley, among others.

Coaches include NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, former MLB star Barry Bonds and influencer Khaby Lame.

Here are the starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, which will feature a brand-new tournament-style format.
NBA All-Star Game
