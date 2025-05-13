Boston Celtics

Latest on Tatum's scary leg injury late in Celtics' Game 4 loss to Knicks

Tatum will receive an MRI on Tuesday after his non-contact injury.

By Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jayson Tatum's brilliant performance at Madison Square Garden on Monday had a nightmare ending for the Boston Celtics.

Tatum suffered a painful right lower leg injury with 2:58 remaining in the fourth quarter of Boston's Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks. The injury was non-contact, as Tatum went down on his own while diving for a loose ball.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Jayson Tatum left Game 4 against the Knicks after a scary leg injury

The Celtics star appeared to be in significant pain and couldn't put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the floor. ESPN's cameras showed Tatum being transported through the MSG tunnel in a wheelchair.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Tatum will get an MRI on his right leg Tuesday, according to Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, who called Tatum's ailment a "lower body injury" after the game.

"Obviously you're always worried about someone's health, so the fact that he had to be carried off -- he's the type of guy that gets right up," Mazzulla told reporters. "He didn't, and we'll know tomorrow exactly what it is, but it's tough to watch a guy like him get carried off like that."

NBA

New York Knicks 4 hours ago

Knicks defeat Celtics to move within one win of Eastern Conference Finals

Basketball 4 hours ago

Has a city with an NBA and WNBA team won the draft lottery in the same year?

The injury put a damper on a terrific night for Tatum, who contributed 42 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in nearly 40 minutes of play.

In the short term, the Celtics face a 3-1 series deficit and will have to win Game 5 at TD Garden on Wednesday without their best player to keep their season alive. But Tatum's injury, if it's as severe as it looked, could have significant long-term ramifications for a Celtics team that's already deep in the luxury tax.

Wednesday's Game 5 is set for 7 p.m. ET, and in the meantime, all eyes will be on Tatum as the team awaits the results of his MRI on Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsNew York Knicks
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us