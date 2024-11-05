Draymond Green

Draymond Green, Jordan Poole trade taunts in Warriors-Wizards game

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole couldn't resist the chance to take shots at each other Monday night.

At the end of the first half of the Warriors' game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena, Poole drained a 3-pointer and pointed at Green.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Moments later, after Steph Curry hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first half, Green returned the favor by pointing at Poole, who had contested the shot.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Green and Poole have a well-documented history, with the Warriors forward infamously punching his then-teammate during a training camp practice before the 2022-23 NBA season.

Poole, Green and the Warriors played out that season before Golden State traded the former first-round draft pick to the Wizards during the 2023 offseason for veteran guard Chris Paul.

Green has expressed regret over how he handled the situation with Poole, but on Monday, in the heat of battle, the two were unable to forget about their history.

NBA

NBA 11 hours ago

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich out indefinitely with health issue: Report

NBA 13 hours ago

Pistons take subway to Nets game amid New York City Marathon traffic

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Draymond GreenSteph Curry
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us