Dallas Mavs assistant coach arrested, charged with aggravated assault

The Dallas Mavericks have placed a member of its staff on administrative suspension pending the outcome of the investigation

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

The assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks was arrested by Dallas Police on Sunday morning.

Darrell Armstrong, 56, was arrested as a suspect on an aggravated assault charge. He is not in jail according to DPD.

Dallas Police responded to a call in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue at about 3:45 a.m. Preliminary investigation determined that Armstrong and the victim were in an argument when he hit the victim with a gun and threatened to shoot, according to the police report.

Police said that Armstrong and the victim knew each other.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded and treated the victim at the scene.

The Dallas Mavericks said they are aware of the incident involving a member of its staff and placed that person on administrative suspension pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.

There is an ongoing investigation into the incident, Dallas PD said.

