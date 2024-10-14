Jerry West made history Sunday by becoming the first three-time inductee to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

This honor for West, who died in June at 86, was for his work as a contributor, largely recognizing the eight championships he helped the Los Angeles Lakers win as an executive.

“Contributor to the game of basketball, that is you in every single sense and that will live on forever,” said West's son, Jonnie, as Lakers Hall of Famers such as Magic Johnson and James Worthy, and coach Pat Riley sat on stage close by at Symphony Hall.

He had already been inducted for his playing career with the Lakers, and then again in 2010 as a member of the 1960 U.S. team that won an Olympic gold medal.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Michael Cooper, another of West's former Lakers players, also was enshrined Sunday as part of the 13-member class led by Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups.

Jack Nicholson, Spike Lee and Billy Crystal were also inducted as superfans of the sport.