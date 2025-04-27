NBA

Watch: Aaron Gordon's putback dunk buzzer beater in Nuggets-Clippers Game 4

Gordon helped Denver steal a crucial road game with his effort.

By Sanjesh Singh

If the Denver Nuggets advance from this series, this will be the play that will be remembered.

In the final seconds of Game 4 between the Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver star Nikola Jokic was forced into a tough fadeaway as time expired.

But just a tenth of a second before it did, forward Aaron Gordon flew for the putback dunk that counted after review, winning it for Denver 101-99 on the road.

Gordon immediately had confidence it would count before the official review, running the full length of the court and celebrating with teammates.

According to Basketball Reference and ESPN, the play is the first ever game-winning buzzer-beating dunk in NBA postseason history.

The series, now tied at 2-2, will return to Denver with Gordon helping the momentum be with his team entering Tuesday.

Jokic, as usual, posted incredible numbers to lead his side: 36 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists. Every Nugget starter scored double-digit points, with all five playing at least 42 minutes or more in a key game.

Gordon, with the game winner, finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Los Angeles went a bit deeper with its rotation, but didn't have one player clearly above the crop. Kawhi Leonard led the way with 24 points, nine rebounds and two assists, with Norman Powell adding 22 points.

Ivica Zubac tried to rival Jokic with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, but James Harden mustered just 15 points to go with 11 assists and four rebounds. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the bench with seven points.

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic went from a small town in Serbia to NBA stardom. Hear are five things to know about the Denver Nuggets big man.

This article tagged under:

NBA
