Jordan Poole

NBA Twitter Explodes After Jordan Poole's Incredible Half-Court Dagger Shot

Poole hit a crazy shot to cap off a dominant quarter for the Warriors

By Ali Thanawalla

JP's incredible half-court dagger sends Twitter into frenzy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole has struggled so far in the NBA Finals to find a rhythm, but the third-year pro finally got going in the closing moments of the third quarter of Game 2 on Sunday night.

With the Warriors again blitzing the Boston Celtics in the third quarter at Chase Center, Poole put the finishing touches on a 35-14 period.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Poole closed the quarter by hitting two deep 3-pointers, pushing the Warriors' lead from 17 to 23 heading into the fourth quarter.

But the second of the two deep shots was a half-court heave to beat the buzzer, sending fans in the building and on Twitter into a frenzy.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

U.S. Open 57 mins ago

Minjee Lee Wins U.S. Women's Open, Women's Golf Record $1.8M

NBA Finals 1 hour ago

2022 NBA Finals: Schedule, How to Watch, More

The fans watching on the video board in Thrive City outside Chase Center couldn't contain their excitement.

RELATED: What we learned as Steph leads Dubs to Game 2 rout over Celtics

After scoring just nine points in the Warriors' Game 1 loss, Poole had 11 points through three quarters in Game 2.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Jordan PooleNBAGolden State WarriorsBoston CelticsNBA Finals
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us